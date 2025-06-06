Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 521.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Enova International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 823.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $745.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.14 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,352,198.95. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $859,822.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,182.10. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $1,565,872 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

