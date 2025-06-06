Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 996.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PAR Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 378,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

