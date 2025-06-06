Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 569.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.5%

APLE stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

