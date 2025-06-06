Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 664.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

