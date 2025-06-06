Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $33,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

