Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $35,000 in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amundi grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 27,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,663,481.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,800. This trade represents a 25.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $48,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,593.26. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,325,626. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ STEP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.17%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

