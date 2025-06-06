Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $40,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cannonball Research cut DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

