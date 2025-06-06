Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $33,000 Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Q2 by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,825,000 after buying an additional 152,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Q2 by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,449,000 after purchasing an additional 698,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,647,788.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,894,281.68. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,431. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.