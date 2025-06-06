Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $44,000 Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

KEX stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

