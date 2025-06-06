Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 284 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in United States Steel by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 257,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 150,669 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United States Steel by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in United States Steel by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $54.24.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. Glj Research downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

