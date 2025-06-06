Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

