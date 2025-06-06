Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,881 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

