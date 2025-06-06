Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,777,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 94.1% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,910,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

