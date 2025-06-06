Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 358.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Atkore were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atkore by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $10,207,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Atkore Trading Down 1.0%

ATKR opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

