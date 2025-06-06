Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 627.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $196,578,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

