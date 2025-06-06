Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 404.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.