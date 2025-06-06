Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 410 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $62.13 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

