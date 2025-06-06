Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

NYSE:J opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

