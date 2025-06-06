Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,129 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

FIXD stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

