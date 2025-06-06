Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 64,900 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,664,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,101,000 after purchasing an additional 576,458 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,191,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,569 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.