Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,203 Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HCMT opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

