Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

BKR stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

