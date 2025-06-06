Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 1,981,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $4,914,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $3,022,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of WBD opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

