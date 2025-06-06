Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,884,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $126.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

View Our Latest Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.