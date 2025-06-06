Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,153 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 131,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

