Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $218.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

