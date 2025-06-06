Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 21,766 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,799,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,234,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 37,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

