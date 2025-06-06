Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,715 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

