Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 37,603 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 659.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of GPIX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $701.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $50.84.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
