Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 405 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $448.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $453.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $3,783,319. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

