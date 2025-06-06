Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,998 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Infosys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Investec raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

