Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 692 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 784.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $868.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

About Tompkins Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.