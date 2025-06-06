Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.66% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 217,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

GNMA stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

