Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.03. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

