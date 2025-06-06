Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

Shares of CDW opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

