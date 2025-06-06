Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

