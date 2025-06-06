Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

