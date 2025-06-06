Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,183,738. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $573.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.89 and a 200-day moving average of $586.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.50 and a 52-week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

