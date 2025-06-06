Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

