Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 298.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WEX opened at $136.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.44.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

