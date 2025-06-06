Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

