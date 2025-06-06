Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.06.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

