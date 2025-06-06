Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $14,361,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $122.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.