Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,466,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

