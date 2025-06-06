Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.43. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.24.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

