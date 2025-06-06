Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,082,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,539,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,054,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

NYSE RDDT opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,130.88. This represents a 2.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $674,570.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,842.34. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,875 shares of company stock worth $76,732,994 over the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

