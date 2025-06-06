Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

MTH opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

