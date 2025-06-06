Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $220.66 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $329.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.12.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

