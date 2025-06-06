Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,285,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,110,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,181,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,132,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 230,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 822,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 691,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after buying an additional 52,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

