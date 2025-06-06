Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 251 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $431.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its 200-day moving average is $456.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

